Friend of victim Kristin Johnston continues testimony at Halifax murder trial

A friend of Kristin Johnston continues her testimony this morning at the Nova Scotia Supreme Court murder trial of the man accused of killing the Halifax yoga instructor.

Nicholas Jordan Butcher, 35, is charged with second-degree murder in the March 26, 2016, death of Johnston, 32, who was his girlfriend. He has pleaded not guilty.

Lisa Abramowicz, who grew up with Johnston in Montreal and lived in Halifax at the time of her friend's death, testified on Friday in a Halifax courtroom that Johnston broke up with Butcher hours before her death. She also said Johnston planned to move to British Columbia at the end of the summer.

Johnston was found dead in her Purcells Cove-area home. Crown attorney Tanya Carter has said the medical examiner found she died of 10 sharp-force wounds to her neck.

The trial began last week and is before a judge and jury. The Crown expects to call about 40 witnesses in the case, which is scheduled to run for 20 days.

The CBC's Blair Rhodes is live blogging from court. Those on mobile can follow along here.