Skip to Main Content
Murder trial begins in death of Halifax yoga teacher

Notifications

Murder trial begins in death of Halifax yoga teacher

Nicholas Jordan Butcher faces a charge of second-degree murder in the death of Kristin Johnston.

Nicholas Jordan Butcher faces 2nd-degree murder charge in death of Kristin Johnston

CBC News ·
Nicholas Butcher arrives at provincial court in Halifax on Tuesday, April 12, 2016. Butcher is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Kristin Johnston. (Andrew Vaughan/Canadian Press)

The trial of a man accused of killing a Halifax yoga teacher has begun in Nova Scotia Supreme Court.

Nicholas Jordan Butcher, 35, is facing a charge of second-degree murder in the death of his girlfriend, Kristin Johnston. He has pleaded not guilty.

Johnston was 32 when she was found dead in the Purcells Cove area of Halifax on March 26, 2016.

Jury selection for the trial began on Tuesday morning in a Halifax courtroom.

Justice Joshua Arnold told prospective jurors the trial was expected to take about 20 court days.

Butcher is being represented by lawyers Peter Planetta and Jonathan Hughes, while Crown lawyers Carla Ball and Tanya Carter are prosecuting the case.

With files from The Canadian Press

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us