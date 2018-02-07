The Crown has withdrawn charges against one of two people accused of a double murder five years ago in Sheet Harbour, N.S.

Last summer, police charged Elmer Percy Higgins, 65, and his wife, Karen Marie Higgins, 49, with two counts each of second-degree murder in the deaths of Matthew Hebb, 22 and Earle Steward, 59.

The bodies of the two men were found in the burned-out remains of a camp off Highway 374 in Sheet Harbour on Dec. 12, 2012.

On Wednesday morning in provincial court in Dartmouth, the charges against Karen Higgins were dropped.

"Upon review of the evidence, in light of information that has come forward, the Crown assessed that we did not have a realistic prospect of conviction against Ms. Higgins," said Crown prosecutor Mark Heerema.

"And ethically, we're bound not to proceed in those instances."

Matthew Hebb, left, and Earle Stewart were found dead in December 2012. (Submitted by Kirtley Beaver/Facebook)

The Crown has also sped up the prosecution of Percy Higgins by preferring the indictment against him, which means he will go straight to trial without first going through a preliminary inquiry.

"The decision to prefer a direct indictment is made on an assessment of the entire case," Heerema said. "Certainly the Crown is guided by policy in that regard."

The preferred indictment means a preliminary inquiry scheduled for later this month will not go ahead. Instead, Percy Higgins will appear in Nova Scotia Supreme Court next Thursday to begin the process for a judge and jury trial.