Kaytland Smith was voted new District 3/5 councillor for the Municipality of the District of St. Mary's in Guysborough County on Saturday in a byelection called after the results of an October vote were overturned.

Smith received 119 votes, while Rennie Beaver received 103.

There was only a two-vote difference between the two candidates back in October.

County officials asked for the results to be declared null and void because of some voting irregularities.

There were three reasons for the request, they said.