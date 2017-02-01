An Elections Nova Scotia investigation into improper expensing of political donations in the Municipality of the County of Richmond is now closed, after the ninth and final person caught up in the probe signed a compliance agreement.

Former councillor Gail Johnson had reportedly been out of the country when eight of her former colleagues signed the agreement, which acknowledged they made political donations which violated the Elections Act.

Elections Nova Scotia launched an investigation in October after it was learned council members attended, and expensed to the municipality, a Nova Scotia Liberal Party fundraiser in 2014 honouring Premier Stephen McNeil and local MLA Michel Samson.

Expensing the $50 tickets came to light amidst an audit of the municipal council's spending and expense practices.

Former warden Steve Sampson, former CAO Warren Olsen, along with then-councillors Alvin Martell, Brian Marchand, Malcolm Beaton, Rod Samson, Shirley McNamara and Steve MacNeil all signed compliance agreements acknowledging their actions breached the act and repaid any expenses.

Marchand is now the warden of Richmond County and Martell is a councillor for District 2. The others are no longer on council.

Johnson had previously repaid her expenses, but the matter would have been referred for prosecution if she hadn't signed the agreement.