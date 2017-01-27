Eight people have signed compliance agreements with Elections Nova Scotia acknowledging they made political donations that violated the Elections Act.

Elections Nova Scotia launched an investigation on October after it was learned members of the Municipality of the County of Richmond council attended, and expensed to the municipality, a Nova Scotia Liberal Party fundraiser in 2014 honouring Premier Stephen McNeil and local MLA Michel Samson.

Expensing the $50 tickets came to light amidst an ongoing audit of the municipal council's spending and expense practices.

Officials should have known

In his report released Friday, chief electoral officer Richard Temporale points to an email former warden Steve Sampson sent to his council colleagues soliciting participation in the event as evidence Sampson knew the municipality wasn't allowed to buy the tickets.

"As a municipal unit we cannot contribute to a political party as elections rules indicate, however could reimburse individual councillors who submit proof of ticket purchase," Sampson wrote.

"I am prepared to support this initiative but at only 'unanimous consent' of council."

Temporale concluded the email makes clear Sampson knew there was a problem with the approach and "he was trying to build consensus to circumvent the rules governing political contributions."

Temporale said Sampson and former CAO Warren Olsen should have, at minimum, known buying the tickets would have violated municipal policy.

Expenses have been repaid

Samson, Olsen, along with then-councillors Alvin Martell, Brian Marchand, Malcolm Beaton, Rod Samson, Shirley McNamara and Steve MacNeil, have all signed compliance agreements acknowledging their actions breached the act and repaid any expenses.

Marchand is now the warden of Richmond County and Martell is a councillor for District 2. The others are no longer on council.

Victor David and Gilbert Boucher attended the event, however did not expense it, telling Elections Nova Scotia investigators they believed it would have been a conflict to do so.

Gail Johnson has repaid her expenses, however has not signed a compliance agreement so far. Temporale's report said if it cannot be arranged soon, the matter would be referred for prosecution.

Amnesty period launched

The report found the Cape Breton-Richmond Liberal electoral district association violated the act by accepting illegal donations and that its record keeping didn't meet the requirements of the act.

However, because the outstanding funds were repaid to the Finance Department, no further actions were taken.

Meanwhile, Temporale announced Elections Nova Scotia is launching an amnesty period for anyone who can report similar instances where breaches might have happened.