A case of mumps at Halifax West High School has public health officials warning students and staff to watch for symptoms of the infectious disease.

In a notice to students and parents Wednesday afternoon, the school wrote that it had been notified of the case by public health. It is not clear whether the infected person is a student or staff member.

"We have determined that we may see new cases of mumps at the school over the next two weeks," the notice said.

Symptoms can include:

Fever, headache and muscle aches.

Swollen glands in the jaw.

Swollen and painful testicles in teenage boys and adult men.

Mumps is spread by discharge from the nose and throat, and can be transmitted by coughing, sneezing, or sharing food and drink.

Vaccinations

It can have serious complications, particularly for pregnant women. The Nova Scotia Health Authority is advising anyone who has the symptoms of mumps to call their doctor, and to isolate themselves from work, school and child-care facilities.

The health authority said most high school students are protected by two shots of the measles-mumps-rubella vaccine, but students who haven't been vaccinated should ask their doctor for the shot.

Two doses of the MMR vaccine are available for free for everyone who lives in Nova Scotia and was born after 1970.

In 2007, a mumps outbreak at Halifax universities ended up infecting roughly 800 people.

Measles warning

The mumps announcement came one day after public health officials said they were trying to determine the source of three cases of measles.

Dr. Trevor Arnason, medical officer of health for Halifax, said Tuesday the health authority was contacting all the places the three young people with measles had been.

On Wednesday, Cole Harbour Place announced on Facebook that a person infected with measles had been at the Scotia 1 arena on the evening of Feb. 7 and Feb. 11. It said anyone who was present at the time should seek a doctor's care for symptoms of measles, which a health authority handout says could include:

Fever, runny nose.

Red, watery eyes or pink eye.

A cough.

Small white spots on the inside of the mouth.

A rash that starts on the face and neck, then spreads.

Cole Harbour Place said symptoms are most likely to show up between Feb. 14 and March 4.