One of the busiest transit hubs in Halifax was closed after a woman was struck by a truck pulling a flatbed trailer on Friday afternoon.

A witness at Mumford Terminal said the woman attempted to cross the road where inbound buses arrive, but was caught beneath the trailer's wheels.

Police at the scene said the incident happened at 4 p.m., and the woman was transported to hospital with unknown injuries.

The Mumford Terminal is the third busiest hub in the city and handles nearly 10,000 passengers daily. Halifax Transit staff will remain at the site to redirect passengers. Buses will use the bus stops on the terminal side of Mumford Road until the situation is resolved, Halifax spokesperson Nick Ritcey said.