Multiple-vehicle crash closes part of Highway 102 near Halifax airport

Wreckage from a multiple-vehicle crash in the northbound lane of Highway 102 near Halifax Stanfield International Airport has closed a section of the road between exits 5A and 6.

Emergency services reported traffic was being re-routed in the northbound lanes at Exit 5A.

A witness said it appeared at least four vehicles were involved in the crash, with one lying crumpled on its side. There were wrecked vehicle parts still on the highway at about 1:15 p.m.

Police have not yet released any details about the incident.