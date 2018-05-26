MSVU drops valedictorian after learning he sexually assaulted girl

A Halifax university dropped its valedictorian days before the campus graduation ceremonies, after learning he was a convicted sex offender.

A spokesperson for Mount Saint Vincent University confirmed Friday that Ricardo Gorski had been slated to deliver the May 18 valedictory address until the school was informed of his background and confirmed he had been convicted of sexual assault.

Spokesperson Gillian Batten said the dean of the business administration department, which Gorski had graduated from, contacted him.

"I was told the dean contacted him as soon as he was made aware of the issue, and at that point he [Gorski] withdrew," said Batten.

The Chronicle Herald, citing a record from the provincial Royal Gazette, said Gorski had changed his name several years ago from Konstanty (Kostek) Bedo-Gorski.

Gorski coached girl he attacked

In 2014, Gorski was a 24-year-old coach when he sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl in an elite soccer program, and was sentenced to two years in a federal penitentiary.

Gorski was a student at Saint Mary's University when he attacked the girl, but his soccer coaching was not connected to the university.

"There was no closure today, really," the victim's father told CBC News in 2014. "We have a strong daughter, and hopefully whatever he did to her is temporary and we are dealing with it."

Batten said valedictorian nominations are reviewed by a sub-committee on academic policy and nominees are not required to submit a criminal record check.