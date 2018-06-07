2nd MRI on the way to Sydney hospital after first malfunctions

Staff at the Cape Breton Regional Hospital in Sydney, N.S., will welcome a new arrival this weekend — a 5,000-kilogram MRI unit.

It's the second one to be installed at the hospital in three months. The first arrived in March, but it malfunctioned. The maker, GE Healthcare, has sent a replacement free of charge.

Visitors to the hospital will be directed to the rear entrance while the MRI unit is installed. (Wendy Martin/CBC)

Amanda Gintoft, a company spokesperson, said the problem involved the magnet. She would not elaborate and said the company is "reviewing what happened."

"It's the most complicated piece of imaging equipment," said Ginhoft. Such issues are not common, she said, but do happen occasionally.

Hospital staff have begun preparing for the move by removing hallway doors along the route the MRI will take. Once the replacement arrives on Saturday from South Carolina, the hospital's front entrance doors will also be taken out.

The existing machine will be rolled out of the hospital and the new one lifted by crane onto tracks, to be rolled inside and into place. The manoeuvre is expected to take several hours. Visitors to the hospital on Saturday will be directed to the rear entrance.

The front doors to the hospital will be removed to get the new MRI unit inside the building. (Wendy Martin/CBC)

GE will cover the replacement of the unit and any additional costs, said Greg Boone, a spokesperson with the Nova Scotia Health Authority.

Last fall, the provincial government announced funding for the MRI. Most of the $2.2 million is coming from the province, with an additional $250,000 from the Cape Breton Regional Hospital Foundation.



Boone said the new MRI replaces one that dates to 2004, and will be faster and provide better quality images. The MRI does more than 6,300 exams a year.