Antigonish County man seriously injured in Highway 104 crash

A 33-year-old Antigonish County man was seriously injured in a crash near Mount Thom, N.S., on Highway 104 Monday evening.

RCMP say the man, who was driving a 1996 Chevrolet Corvette, was travelling eastbound on Highway 104 between exits 18 and 19 around 8:10 p.m. when he lost control and left the road.

The man was ejected from the car and was seriously injured, say police. An ambulance took him to hospital but he was later airlifted via LifeFlight to another hospital for further treatment.

RCMP Cpl. Dal Hutchinson said since the driver was thrown from the vehicle, it's likely he wasn't wearing a seatbelt.

Investigators are looking at whether speed was a contributing factor in the crash, said Hutchinson. Alcohol does not appear to have been a factor in the crash.

The road reopened to traffic around 11 a.m., about 15 hours after the crash.