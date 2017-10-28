A 19-year-old man who was arrested Friday in connection with a sexual assault on Mount Saint Vincent University's campus in Halifax has been released without charges.

Halifax Regional Police say their investigation is ongoing but they are not looking for any further suspects.

Around 12:30 a.m. on Friday, a man approached a woman outside the campus bar, Vinnie's Pub, and then pulled the victim to a wooded area and sexually assaulted her, police said.

They were called about the assault around 4:20 a.m. and spent several hours investigating on campus, focussing on a wooded area.

They said the victim did not know her attacker.

The university said it was providing counselling to students.