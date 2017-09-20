Motorized bikes are a step closer to being banned from trails and parks in the Halifax region.

On Tuesday, municipal councillors asked staff to adopt the provincial definition of a bike and bring back an amendment to the parks bylaw that would mean the most assistance a bicycle could have is an electric assist.

"With electric assist you have to pedal. If you stop pedalling the motor stops working," said Ray Walsh, the municipality's manager of parks.

Coun. Richard Zurawski wondered how difficult it will be to tell the difference between a bike that is allowed on the trails and one that should not be there.

"Internal combustion engines are easily identified, but battery-powered technology is completely different," said Zurawski.

He asked if licensing could be required.

But park officials said other municipalities used stickers and they would look into that method instead.

If council voted in favour of municipal staff's recommendation, the only motorized bicycles permitted in Halifax parks and trails would be electric and couldn't exceed 30 km/h.

