A motorcyclist was killed Wednesday morning on Rocky Lake Drive in Bedford.

The crash occurred at about 10 a.m. in the area of the 1700 block of Rocky Lake Drive, an RCMP spokesperson said.

Police have closed a section of the road near the Sunnyside Mall to the Bedford Common.

Cpl. Jennifer Clarke said traffic will be redirected "for some hours" while an analyst works at the scene.

RCMP haven't released the age or sex of the driver, or if there was another vehicle involved.