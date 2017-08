A 55-year-old Kings County, N.S., man is dead after being thrown from his motorcycle Sunday night on Highway 1 in Auburn in the Annapolis Valley.

RCMP said they received a call just before 7 p.m. about a collision between a motorcycle and a car.

The man died at the scene, while the driver of the car wasn't injured, police said in news release.

Highway 1 was shut down after the crash, but it has since reopened.

Police are investigating the cause of the collision.