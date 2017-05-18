A motorcyclist from Lower Sackville was seriously injuried after he collided with a tree in Waverley, N.S., according to the Halifax RCMP.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Waverley Road.

The 52-year-old man from Lower Sackville was riding alone when it appears he lost control, went off the road and struck a tree, said the RCMP.

This was the second serious motorcycle crash yesterday.

There was also a fatal motorcycle crash around 10 a.m. — a 42-year-old man died after his bike collided with a pickup truck on Rocky Lake Drive in Bedford.

The man in the Waverley crash was taken to the the QE II hospital with serious injuries.

Waverley Road was temporarily closed while an RCMP traffic analyst examined the scene.

Exactly what led to the crash hasn't been determined.

Police are still investigating.