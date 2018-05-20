Motorcyclist, 52, killed in collision with truck in Pictou County

A Port Hastings, N.S., man was killed after the motorcycle he was driving collided with a pickup truck at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday on Highway 104 in Pictou County, N.S.

RCMP said the 52-year-old man died at the scene and a passenger, a 35-year-old woman from Aulds Cove, N.S., was taken to hospital in Halifax with serious injuries.

The section of highway, near Telford, will remain closed until about noon, Cpl. Dal Hutchinson said.

He said an RCMP collision analyst is at the scene.

The two occupants of the truck were not injured in the crash, Hutchinson said.