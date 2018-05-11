Nova Scotia's century-old traffic safety laws to get upgrade

It's been a long time coming. More than a century, in fact.

Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Lloyd Hines announced Friday the government is planning to replace the province's Motor Vehicle Act with a new Traffic Safety Act.

"The existing act was written in the early 1900s and we need to modernize our laws," he said in a statement.

The upgraded act will contain new rules of the road addressing things like distracted driving, speed limits and bicycling.

For example, the current laws do not address "dooring," which occurs when a driver opens the door of a car into the roadway, striking a cyclist or another vehicle.

Province wants people's feedback

The department is looking for public feedback about the changes. People can have their say online or send a written submission to:

​Traffic Safety Act Engagement/Policy and Planning

Department of Transportation & Infrastructure Renewal

P.O. Box 186

Halifax, NS B3J 2N2

The deadline for feedback is June 8.

The new act is expected to be before the Nova Scotia legislature in the fall.