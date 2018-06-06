1 person dead in crash near North Sydney

One person is dead and another injured following a single-vehicle crash this morning on Highway 125 near North Sydney, N.S.

Cape Breton Regional Police responded to the scene after receiving several calls just before 6:30 a.m. An RCMP accident reconstruction unit is at the scene. Police have not yet released a cause for the crash.

An RCMP accident reconstruction unit is investigating the single-vehicle rollover on Highway 125 near North Sydney. (Gary Mansfield/ CBC News)

Police are diverting traffic coming from both directions — at the Seaview Drive exit and the Johnston Road exit.

Police say the highway could be closed for several hours and people should expect delays, especially on Seaview Drive where road work is already slowing traffic.

Cape Breton Transit is also advising of significant delays today on Route 5, which covers parts of Sydney, North Sydney, and Sydney Mines.