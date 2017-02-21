A Toronto businessman whose plans to build a massive statue honouring Canada's war dead on the shores of Cape Breton were dashed by Parks Canada is sending hundreds of care packages to public figures as a way to keep his dream alive.

Tony Trigiani spent years working on a plan to erect an eight-storey statue of a grieving mother with her arms outstretched towards Europe.

The Mother Canada statue proposed for Green Cove in Cape Breton Highlands National Park was abandoned about a year ago. (Rayment & Collins)

Parks Canada initially supported the $25-million Mother Canada project in Cape Breton Highlands National Park, but pulled support in February last year, citing too many outstanding concerns.

A disclaimer on the Never Forgotten National Memorial Foundation website states the organization is still accepting donations, but is not actively engaged in fundraising.

'Dollar store, loot bag stuff'

Trigiani declined an interview request from CBC News, but did confirm he's been sending out care packages to more than 500 business leaders, academics, journalists and politicians over the past year as a way to keep the project on the public radar.

The packages are being paid for by the philanthropic arm of Norstar Corp., Trigiani's private food-packaging distribution company, and are designed to correspond with every holiday.

The care packages include a "really weird mix" of "dollar store, loot bag stuff," said Lisa Roberts, New Democrat MLA for Halifax Needham. She started receiving the packages shortly after she won a byelection in 2016.

At one point a map of Canada arrived in the form of a puzzle. (Nina Corfu/CBC)

Roberts said the trinkets, toys, candy and cards left her "quite mystified."

Confident statue will be built

Retired Maj.-Gen. Lewis MacKenzie, who is an official ambassador for the Mother Canada project, said he's confident the statue will be built one day.

The most recent care package arrived just before Valentine's Day and included candy, stickers, decorative clothespins and CDs, among other things. (Nina Corfu/CBC)

"I think the project will proceed," he said. "Tony's vision and commitment is immovable."

Parks Canada spokeswoman Meaghan Bradley reiterated in an email the project will not be moving forward on Parks Canada land.

Concerns about location

A former spokesman for the now-defunct Friends of Green Cove, which campaigned against the project, said he doesn't think it's possible to adjust the design in such a way that it would ever meet Parks Canada's mandate.

"Green Cove would have been destroyed by that project," said Sean Howard. "It would have been a disaster and a tragedy."

Even so, he said he understands why Trigiani doesn't want to give up on his dream.

"We never impugned his motives or questioned his patriotism or sincerity," Howard said. "We just thought it was a misguided project that was entirely inappropriate for Green Cove."

Supporters pleased

Ray Stapleton of Ingonish Centre, N.S., a self-described "proud supporter" of the memorial project and spokesman for Friends of our Fallen, said he's pleased that Trigiani is distributing care packages.

"You have to keep the project in front of public, otherwise it's just going to be forgotten," he said.

Stapleton said he hopes the next federal government is more sympathetic to the cause.

"If we have to outwait the Liberals, then that's what we'll do."