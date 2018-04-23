Skip to Main Content
Assault charge dropped against Chief Morley Googoo

Charges against a Nova Scotia Mi'kmaw leader were formally withdrawn in a Sydney courtroom Monday.

AFN regional chief successfully completed a restorative justice program

Last year Morley Googoo was reappointed to the Assembly of First Nations as regional chief for Newfoundland and Nova Scotia. (Emma Smith/CBC)

Morley Googoo, 49, was charged with assault and causing a disturbance in Membertou last June following an alleged fight at the Hampton Inn.

Googoo is a regional chief with the Assembly of First Nations.

The case was referred to the restorative justice system, which often involves an offender and victim meeting face-to-face, and can include family members and people from the community.

Googoo's lawyer, Bill Burchell, told a provincial court judge Monday that Googoo successfully completed the process. 

The Crown subsequently withdrew the charges.

Googoo was not in court this morning.

