Assault charge dropped against Chief Morley Googoo
Charges against a Nova Scotia Mi'kmaw leader were formally withdrawn in a Sydney courtroom Monday.
AFN regional chief successfully completed a restorative justice program
Morley Googoo, 49, was charged with assault and causing a disturbance in Membertou last June following an alleged fight at the Hampton Inn.
Googoo is a regional chief with the Assembly of First Nations.
The case was referred to the restorative justice system, which often involves an offender and victim meeting face-to-face, and can include family members and people from the community.
Googoo's lawyer, Bill Burchell, told a provincial court judge Monday that Googoo successfully completed the process.
The Crown subsequently withdrew the charges.
Googoo was not in court this morning.