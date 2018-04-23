Assault charge dropped against Chief Morley Googoo

Charges against a Nova Scotia Mi'kmaw leader were formally withdrawn in a Sydney courtroom Monday morning.

Morley Googoo, 49, was charged with assault and causing a disturbance in Membertou last June following an alleged fight at the Hampton Inn.

Googoo is a regional chief with the Assembly of First Nations.

The case was referred to the restorative justice system, which often involves an offender and victim meeting face-to-face, and can include family members and people from the community.

Googoo's lawyer, Bill Burchell, told a provincial court judge Monday that Googoo successfully completed the process.

The Crown subsequently withdrew the charges.

Googoo was not in court this morning.