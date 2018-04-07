Mooseheads, Islanders to pay respects to Saskatchewan team

There will be a moment of silence before Saturday night's hockey game between the Halifax Mooseheads and Charlottetown Islanders to remember the Saskatchewan hockey players killed and injured when their bus collided with a truck Friday night.

The bus was driving the Humboldt Broncos to a game at the time of the crash. The head coach of the team was among those who died. In addition to the deaths, there were also 14 injuries.

"We spend so much time on the road just as a team throughout the season. It's something that, you know, is the worst nightmare for a team to go through and our hearts go out to all the people that are involved because it's something that you just can't imagine," said Craig Foster, president of operations with the Charlottetown Islanders.

'Hits really close to home'

After the announcement of the Mooseheads starring line up, the announcer at Halifax's Scotiabank Centre will speak about the crash and follow it up with a moment of silence.

Members of the hockey community took to social media to send their condolences and offer support to the families of the Humboldt Broncos hockey team. (Amanda Brochu)

Scott MacIntosh, manager of media relations and communications with the Halifax Mooseheads, said it is important for both teams to pay their respects. While Maritime teams are in a different league from the Humboldt team, the players are about the same age as QMJHL players.

"It hits really close to home. It's something that our players do throughout the season, riding a bus on winter roads long distances. It really puts hockey into perspective as well, and so our players are well aware of what happened ... I'm sure they'll be having those players in their hearts when they go out there on the ice tonight," he said.

The Humboldt Broncos team is part of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League — which is a member of the Canadian Junior Hockey League (CJHL) at the Junior A level.

Its regional equivalent, the Maritime Hockey League — put out a statement about the fatal crash on its website.

"The MHL offers its deepest condolences to the family and friends of those affected by this tragic accident. As proud members of the CJHL, our league stands with our hockey family in the SJHL and with the Broncos organization during this exceptionally difficult time," the statement read.

MHL teams, including the Mirimichi Timberwolves and the Yarmouth Mariners, also expressed condolences to the Broncos.