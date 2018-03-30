Halifax Mooseheads look to close out series tonight in Baie-Comeau

The Halifax Mooseheads are in the driver's seat in their first-round playoff series with Baie-Comeau, and they plan on hitting the gas tonight on their opponent's home ice to wrap it up in five games.

Halifax leads the Drakkar three games to one and do not want to see the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League series switch back to Halifax for Game 6.

"We have a good, fast team and when we play with speed and force them to defend against us, we are tough team to play against," said Halifax coach Jim Midgley. "Obviously, our start in Game 5 will be very important to set the tone."

Halifax captain Max Fortier has been the Mooseheads top player in the series so far.

He has been on fire with five goals and six points, including two highlight-reel goals in an 8-1 win in Game 4 in Baie-Comeau Wednesday night.

"I think we are the best-skilled team in the league and we've matched their intensity and when we do that we are tough to beat," said Fortier.

Max Fortier is making us dizzy tonight. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoMooseGo?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoMooseGo</a> <a href="https://t.co/tOUL735aQE">pic.twitter.com/tOUL735aQE</a> —@HFXMooseheads

The Halifax-Baie-Comeau series has been a family affair for the Fortier family. Max's younger brother Gabriel plays for the Drakkar and has three goals in the series.

The series has been a physical affair and there has been some bad blood between the two teams. So far, the Fortier brothers have not had any run ins on the ice.

"It's fun to be on the other side of the ice from him and fun to compete against one another," said Max Fortier, who is two years older than his brother.

"We may be brothers on and off the ice but on the ice we know that anything can happen and neither of us is scared of anything. We will both do what we have to do to help our team."

If Halifax fails to win Game 5 tonight they will have two more chances to close out the series.

Game 6 is scheduled for Monday in Halifax and Game 7 on Tuesday, also in Halifax.