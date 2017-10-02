A ceremonial send-off was held on Monday for a large, commemorative monument that will be shipped from Halifax to Belgium, where it will pay tribute to Canadian soldiers who fought in the Battle of Passchendaele a century ago.

The one-tonne monument, made from steel, is called Canada Gate.

Poppies surround the base of the Canada Gate monument. (CBC)

The twin arches, which stand about four metres high, will be installed near Passchendaele in the days leading up to centennial events next month marking the end of the 100-day battle — the bloodiest fight in Canadian military history.

More than 16,000 members of the Canadian Corps were wounded in the battle, and nearly 4,000 were killed.

Second of two monuments

The one-tonne monument is made from steel. (CBC)

The Canada Gate is the second of two so-called "portals of remembrance."

The first monument, "The Last Steps Memorial Arch," was installed last year on the Halifax waterfront.

It pays tribute to the departure from Pier 2 of 350,000 soldiers who boarded ships bound for the killing fields of Belgium and France.