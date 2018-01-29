All of Nova Scotia is under either snowfall or winter storm warnings today as a low pressure system is expected to bring as much as 30 centimetres to parts of the province.

CBC meteorologist Kalin Mitchell said Nova Scotia will see the most snowfall of all the Maritime provinces.

General amounts of between 10 and 20 centimetres are expected for much of the province with between 20 and 30 centimetres for areas stretching from Halifax through the northeast part of the province to Cape Breton.

Mitchell said the snow could hit Halifax as early as 5 p.m. Monday, with the heaviest precipitation ending as late as noon Tuesday.

In Sydney, the snow is expected to begin falling as early as 8 p.m. Monday and the heaviest precipitation could stop as late as 2 p.m. Tuesday.

It's also going to be windy with gusts between 60 and 80 km/h that could make it tough to see through all that blowing snow.

Heavy snow will mix with ice pellets Tuesday morning across much of Nova Scotia with a mix of snow, ice pellets and freezing rain for the Atlantic coastline.

Higher than normal water levels are expected along the southwest coast from Shelburne to Yarmouth Tuesday morning at high tide, according to Environment Canada.

Marine Atlantic is warning passengers there could be travel disruptions for Tuesday sailings at 11:45 a.m. and 11:45 p.m.