A weather system that could bring snow, ice pellets and rain to Nova Scotia beginning Monday evening is expected to hit Halifax and northern Nova Scotia hardest.

Between 15 and 25 centimetres of snow is expected for those areas, said CBC meteorologist Kalin Mitchell. The snow will give way to ice pellets and then rain.

Mitchell said the snow could hit Halifax as early as 5 p.m. Monday, with the heaviest precipitation ending as late as noon Tuesday.

In Sydney, the snow is expected to begin falling as early as 8 p.m. Monday and the heaviest precipitation could stop as late as 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Unpredictable weather system

There's a lot of unpredictability with this weather system, so Mitchell said it's quite possible the snowfall amounts will be downgraded on Monday.

Mitchell said winds will peak Monday night and Tuesday morning. Gusts from the north and northeast of 60-80 km/h are expected.

He said the winds will be strong enough to cause poor visibility in the blowing snow.