After a near fatal medical emergency this fall, the MLA for Victoria-The Lakes is fully recovered and back to work in his Cape Breton constituency office.

Keith Bain, 65, lost consciousness during a Progressive Conservative caucus meeting in Halifax on Oct.10.

"I took a little coughing spell and rather than bother anybody, I left the boardroom," he said. "I went out in the hallway, coughed, came back in, sat in my chair and that's all I remember."

The next thing he knew, it was two days later and he was in hospital. "They put me in an induced coma to run all the tests."

Bain credits his caucus colleagues for saving his life. "They said there was no pulse or anything and they proceeded to do CPR."

MLAs Barbara Adams, Eddie Orrell and Kim Masland all helped Bain until paramedics arrived. (Jean Laroche/CBC)

Bain said he underwent "tests galore, MRIs, CT scans, EKGs, EEGs, blood work and X-rays," which told him very little, other than there was nothing wrong with his heart.

Bain said the doctors told him this happens to one in 125,000 people. "It was just one of those weird things, I guess," he said. "I think it was a wake-up call to just change lifestyle and go from there."

He's changed his eating habits, is trying to exercise and has stopped smoking. "I am on the patch," he said. "I am quite surprised that it is going as good as it is."

Bain spent four days in hospital in Halifax and was then transferred to the Cape Breton Regional Hospital in Sydney. He was released on Oct. 16 and was back at his constituency office the next day.

He said he does not dwell on what happened and is not worried it will happen again. "I try to pace myself. I enjoy what I do and I want to be able to keep on doing it."

This week, he will attend his first caucus meeting since the health scare.