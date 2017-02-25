Just because someone isn't responding to your Facebook messages doesn't necessarily mean they are in danger, says one Canadian police force.

In recent years, the Halifax Regional Police have seen an uptick in concerned friends and family filing missing persons reports because someone hasn't posted to social media recently.

"What can spur the missing person's report being generated was because someone's loved one, friend or whatnot hasn't been able to reach them on Facebook," said Det. Const. Mike Cheeseman.

He estimates that most years police receive up to 25 missing person reports from people who are worried because someone has stepped away from social media. About 1,000 people have been reported missing in the municipality each year since 2013.

In most of the social media missing person cases, the individuals are found and tell police they weren't missing at all, they were simply taking a break from social media.

Det. Const. Mike Cheeseman says in the last few years, the Halifax police have started receiving missing person reports after people stop using social media. (CBC)

"This day and age where people are so accustomed to being able to reach out to you, when you aren't available it can generate concern amongst your friends and family," said Cheeseman.

In an email, the Nova Scotia RCMP said they don't often get missing person calls due to a lack of activity on social media.

Most people are reported missing when they don't return home and stray from their normal routines, according to the RCMP.

'People expect you to be on Facebook'

Social media researcher Giles Crouch argues social media activity is part of a person's normal routine, and he's not surprised when people are concerned when someone disappears from the digital world.

Giles Crouch who studies social media says people's online life and everyday life have merged. That means when people vanish from their digital life, it can worry their friends and family. (The Canadian Press/CBC)

He said the online world and the physical world have merged.

"People expect you to be on Facebook," Crouch said. "When they don't see you for a couple of days or a week, they think 'Oh my gosh, something terrible has happened, I need to call the police.'"

Can't reach someone online? Try calling

But people should first call their friends directly if they believe they're missing, Crouch said.

If that doesn't work, they should reach out to others who might know where the person is before contacting police.

Cheeseman said it would clear up confusion if people who are frequent users of social media posted a simple message saying they're stepping away from their digital life.

"Even something as simple as that, so that way people are aware, 'Oh that's why they're not on Facebook or that's why I haven't been able to reach them by text.'"