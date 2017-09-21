Twenty-five years after he was last seen, Kenley Matheson's mother has no idea what happened to him.

The 20-year-old from Cape Breton was attending Acadia University when on Sept. 21, 1992, he was spotted walking on Main Street in Wolfville. He hasn't been seen since.

On Thursday, RCMP released an age-progression sketch of what Matheson might look like today.

In remarks contained in a RCMP news release, Matheson's mother said not knowing what has happened to him has been devastating for the family. Sarah MacDonald urged anyone who remembers any details that might shed light on her son's disappearance to come forward.

The RCMP said since Matheson went missing, there's been no contact with family or friends, and no activity on his bank account.

Kenley Matheson was last seen in 1992 in Wolfville, where he was attending university. (Submitted by RCMP)

RCMP have also outlined Matheson's last known activities.

Police said in early September 1992 he travelled with friends to Corkums Island in Lunenberg County. He attended a party on the Acadia campus on Sept. 19, and was last seen by his sister the next day.

Someone reported to police they saw him walking on Main Street the following day. He was wearing jeans, a purple T-shirt and a ball cap, and had a red and black backpack.

The case was added to Nova Scotia's list of major unsolved crimes in 2012. There's a reward of up to $150,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction in his disappearance.