Police say they have formally called off the effort to find Murray Reid, following 14 days of searching for the recreational fisherman who fell from his boat into Cape Breton's Mira River earlier this month.

The search was initially hampered by muddy run-off from heavy rains that limited visibility in the river.

Local boat owners with sonar helped the Canadian Coast Guard on the water, and advanced sonar equipment was brought in from Dartmouth on three occasions.

A Department of Natural Resources helicopter aided in the search (Gary Mansfield/CBC)

Water rescue units from volunteer fire departments in Albert Bridge, Glace Bay, New Waterford and Sydney Mines also helped with the search.

At the same time, search and rescue crews scoured the shoreline and the Department of Natural Resources had a helicopter in the air.

Those efforts have proved unsuccessful.

Neighbours say Reid, 56, of Albert Bridge, was an avid fisherman and sportsman who was well-known in the community.