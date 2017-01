A search is underway in Nova Scotia's Annapolis Valley for a missing man.

RCMP say James Bell, 62, hasn't been seen since Wednesday afternoon. (RCMP)

RCMP say James Bell, 62, left his home on Prospect Road in Morristown around noon Wednesday and was given a drive to Berwick.

He was last spotted at 1 p.m., walking along Orchard Street in Berwick.

RCMP say they are concerned for his safety.

A helicopter, police dogs and a ground team are looking for Bell in the area between his home and Berwick.