RCMP are searching for a 23-year-old Afton, N.S., man for the first time in six days, now that weather and ice conditions are more favourable.

Antigonish District RCMP are searching for Craig Joseph Perry, who was last seen at about 1 a.m. on Feb. 18, leaving the community of Linwood in his vehicle.

Craig Joseph Perry, of Afton, was last seen at approximately 1 a.m. on Feb. 18. (Nova Scotia RCMP)

On that day, police received a complaint about an abandoned vehicle on nearby East Tracadie Road at Barrios Beach. It was Perry's.

Police, including an underwater recovery team, began a search for the man but it was suspended on Feb. 20.



Other groups involved in the current search are Strait Area Ground Search and Rescue, Larry's River and District Volunteer Fire Department, Pomquet Fire and Emergency Services and the Nova Scotia Department of Natural Resources, which is using a helicopter.



Perry is described as white, with short black hair and a long black beard. He is 6'5'' and 165 pounds and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black hoodie with pink writing on it and a black winter jacket with leather sleeves.



Anyone with information about Perry's whereabouts is asked to call RCMP at 902-863-6500 or Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).