This is what the gym at the Annapolis West Education Centre looked like before the banners were taken down. (Mike Scott)

A former teacher at a high school in Annapolis Royal, N.S., is wondering why the sports banners that once proudly hung on the walls of the gym weren't put back up after renovations were recently done.

Annapolis West Education Centre (AWEC) was a school for Grades 9 to 12, but was renovated last year to make room for students from the now-closed Annapolis Royal Regional Academy, a nearby junior high school. AWEC is now home to students in grades 6 to 12.

As part of the gym renovations, new floors, bleachers and a ventilation system were installed, which resulted in about 30 to 40 sports banners being taken down.

Mike Scott, a former teacher at the school, said principal Steve Schell ordered them taken down during renovations last year and they were never put back up.

"They just represent the athletic history of the school for 30 years," said Scott. "I have 200 names on a petition of past students who feel they're being disrespected ... the history of the school is being disrespected."

Kristen Loyst, a spokesperson for the Annapolis Valley Regional School Board, said AWEC's banners are being stored at the school, while banners from the Annapolis Royal Regional Academy are still hung up in the now-closed school's gym.

Hoping to drum up pressure

Scott took to Facebook this week to round up support and apply some pressure on the principal.

"The principal doesn't seem to respond to any kind of pressure from below him or the side, so I'm hoping the superintendent of the school will come at him from the top, " said Scott.

He emailed Schell to ask when the banners were going back up.

"We do not currently have a timeline for the reinstallation of the banners," the principal replied.

Unsatisfied, Scott emailed him again to say he was going public unless Schell explained his plans for the school banners. Schell told him to contact him again after March Break.

School board says plan being developed

"The school is the students' school," said Scott. "It's not the principal's school."

The school board said a plan is being worked on.

"The principal will be collaborating with school staff to develop a plan to honour the athletic achievements of both Annapolis West Education Centre and the former Annapolis Royal Regional Academy," Loyst wrote in an email to CBC News.

Schell hasn't responded to CBC's requests for an interview.