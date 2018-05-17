81-year-old woman found safe after missing for days

An 81-year-old woman who went missing near Porters Lake Provincial Park on Tuesday has been found safe, RCMP confirm.

RCMP say ground search and rescue crews on ATVs found Myrna Burgess in her van Wednesday evening.

She was taken to hospital for treatment but police said in a news release "she was alert and happy to have been found."

According to police, Burgess and a family member, an 83-year-old man, stayed in their van overnight Monday into Tuesday after they got a flat tire.

At around noon on Tuesday, the man left the vehicle to find help and walked for several hours before meeting other people

The group was not able to find the car, or Burgess, and contacted police around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The 83-year-old man was checked at the hospital and released.

Ground search and rescue personnel, along with an aircraft, searched the area from Murchyville Road in the Musquodoboit Valley to Porters Lake Provincial Park.​