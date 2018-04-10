Mysterious missed calls from Yemen a scam, Better Business Bureau warns

The Better Business Bureau is advising Nova Scotians to suppress their curiosity when they see an unfamiliar international number come up on their phones, warning that there's a scam waiting on the other end of the line.

Recently, many Nova Scotians missed calls that appeared to be from Yemen.

Peter Moorhouse, president and CEO of the Better Business Bureau serving the Atlantic provinces, said those missed calls weren't an accident — they were part of a scam that they first issued warnings about in 2014.

"When [people] call back, very often what happens is it sounds like they're on hold.... They've unknowingly connected to a service that the charges [from] are going to show up on their next phone bill."

Charges can run to hundreds of dollars

Moorhouse said the scam involves robocalls that may or may not be from Yemen — scammers could be using technology to mask the actual origin of the calls — that hang up after one ring. These robocalls are programmed by a computer and dial hundreds of numbers a minute, targeting particular areas, hence the wave of calls to 902 numbers.

"The company is making money through a pay-per-minute phone service, so the scammers have one of those services set up and you're connecting to it when you call [back].

Moorhouse said it's too soon to tell the impact of this most recent wave of calls, but "in the past we've heard of charges as low as $19.95 appearing on the next phone bill, and as high as a few hundred dollars if someone had stayed on the phone for quite a long time, so the risk is there.... It's really best not to call these numbers back."

If it's important, they'll leave a message

Jessica Gunson, with the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre, said that the Centre has also received reports of receiving missed calls from numbers with a Yemen area code.

Their advice, like the Better Business Bureau, is to ignore it.

"We always recommend, don't answer a call that you don't recognize the number. Don't call the number back. If it's something very urgent and someone needs to get a hold of you, they will either call back or they will leave you a message."