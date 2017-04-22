Miss Vickie's is voluntarily recalling its jalapeno-flavoured, kettle-cooked potato chips due to the potential presence of salmonella in a seasoning used in the product.

The move comes after a supplier's recent recall of a seasoning blend which includes jalapeno powder that could contain salmonella.

No salmonella was found in the seasoning supplied to Miss Vickie's, the company said. It issued the recall "out of an abundance of caution."

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products, it said in a statement posted on its website.

Miss Vickie's has announced a voluntary recall of its Jalapeño flavour, kettle-cooked potato chips due to fears of salmonella contamination in a seasoning it uses. (Canadian Food Inspection Agency photo)

The recall covers only jalapeno-flavoured Miss Vickie's kettle cooked potato chips with "Guaranteed Fresh" dates of June 20 or earlier. The chips are packaged in 40-gram bags with UPC code 060410001769, 66-gram bags with UPC 060410017142, and 220-gram bags with UPC 060410066386.

Salmonella is a bacterium that can cause diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps.

No illnesses due to the seasoning have been reported.

Miss Vickie's is working with the federal food inspection agency to ensure the products are removed from the marketplace and no longer distributed.