During the summer months at White Birches Retirement Residence in Amherst, N.S., 101-year-old Minerva Boran can be found snoozing on a covered swing outside, soaking up the sun.

That rest is useful considering all the energy Boran puts into her now-famous dance moves.

"Age doesn't matter. You can enjoy music," said Jean Robinson, a care worker whose video of Boran shaking her hands, hips and feet to Elvis Presley's Blue Suede Shoes had been seen more than 90,000 times on Facebook as of Friday.

"I can't even say [she's] 101 years old. I got to say 101 years young."

'All eyes go right on her'

Music is always playing at the home, Robinson said. They have regular visits from musicians and choirs. When they're not around, tunes blare through the stereo.

It's one part of a busy entertainment and recreation schedule for the 28 residents. Every second Wednesday, the group heads to Dick's Jamboree at Trinity-St. Stephen's United Church in Amherst, where they have reserved seats.

It was because of Robinson's popular video that Boran was asked to dance in front of the crowd at the most recent jamboree. The centenarian's energy is inspiring for everyone who meets her, said Robinson.

"She just brings excitement to the room," Robinson explained.

"As soon as she gets up, all the eyes go right on her and she just loves that."

Teacher, veteran, Trekkie

Boran was born in 1915 in Springhill, N.S. In 1943, she joined the Canadian Women's Army Corps, a non-combatant branch of the army. She went to London University after the war before returning to Kentville, N.S., as an elementary school teacher. She later became a principal. Boran never married and doesn't have any children.

An online video of 101-year-old Minerva Boran dancing has been watched tens of thousands of times. (Jean Robinson)

Her niece, Ruth Spence, said before retiring in 1980, Boran travelled to Asia, Africa and Europe. Spence said her aunt is also a huge Star Trek fan.

"She is a very precious lady," she said. "She's just a butterfly."

Spence's husband, Bill Spence, said he's well-acquainted with Boran's energetic spirit.

"I'm about six-foot, six-foot-one. Minerva's about four-foot-11. She loves hugs," he said.

"She smiles and loves hugs and events and where people would be having a good time."

Family focused

Doug and Sandra Gallagher own White Birches Retirement Residence. They say they've tried to foster a warm family atmosphere since they opened 30 years ago.

When Boran came to the home at age 95, the Gallaghers said she embodied that atmosphere immediately.

"She so personable and so active at that age, it comes natural that you think she's special," Doug Gallagher said.

Boran's busy schedule prevented CBC from speaking with her Friday.

'That's me? Really?'

Jean Robinson said she made a point to show Boran the video on Facebook and the comments of awe and admiration from friends, family and strangers.

Robinson said Boran, who turns 102 in April, didn't even recognize herself in the video.

"Well, she just jumped right up and just started dancing and said, 'That's me? Really?' She had the biggest smile on her face."