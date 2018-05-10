Ecological features of Minas Basin examined as Ottawa eyes marine protection

Nova Scotia's tidal power developers are keeping an eye on Ottawa's plans for marine protection in the Bay of Fundy.

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans has released its latest report on the important ecological features of the Minas Basin, which was designated as an ecologically and biologically significant area in 2012.

The large, semi-enclosed body of water is approximately 80 kilometres long and narrows at the outlet into the Bay of Fundy, where a test site for tidal power is located.

No automatic restrictions

The new DFO review has changed the boundary under consideration to exclude the Minas Channel and calls for more research on marine habitat and how to manage the area.

The Cape Sharp Tidal turbine was lowered into the Minas Passage in November 2016. (Cape Sharp Tidal)

The classification as an ecologically and biologically significant area brings no automatic restrictions on human activities, but is being used by DFO as part of its planning for new marine protected areas (MPA), which can curtail commercial activity.

"We are aware of the Minas Basin as a potential marine protected area and will continue to follow developments to understand what this might mean for in-stream tidal energy moving forward," said Stacey Pineau of Cape Sharp Tidal.

Testing of tidal turbine

The partnership between Halifax-based Emera and Open Hydro has been testing a tidal turbine in a government-approved site in the Minas Passage between Cape Split and Parrsboro.

The non-profit Fundy Ocean Research Centre for Energy administers the test berths. Spokesperson Matt Lumley said it's aware of DFO's interest in the Minas Basin as an ecologically significant area but it is not clear yet what impact, if any, that will have on tidal projects.

"It underlines the reality for anyone hoping to put a device in the Minas Passage.… It has to be able to coexist with the marine ecosystem," said Lumley.

So is this a precursor to the designation of the Minas Basin as a marine protected area?

"I wouldn't leap to conclusions," said Karen Beazley, a professor at Dalhousie University's School for Resource and Environmental Studies.

She said there are many steps before that happens, including a declaration that it is an area of interest, extensive consultation and a determination of what limits would be imposed.

Case for making MPA

Still, Beazley — who advises the federal government on the issue — said the Minas Basin has features that make it a good candidate for marine protected area status.

"I think it would be important to have an area that represents the Minas Basin. It's very dynamic and ecologically significant," she said.

View of the Minas Basin from Kingsport Beach. (Anjuli Patil/CBC)

The DFO report notes the high tides, mudflats and location as a migratory route for eels, sturgeon, salmon and striped bass make it special.

"The habitat features may be more important than the actual biological features, as these habitat features are not seen elsewhere," the report stated.

Tidal projects not automatically ruled out

The department is looking to preserve a representative area of the Bay of Fundy.

The report said "better delineation of the features within the Minas Basin EBSA [ecologically and biologically significant area] will assist in MPA network site selection."

The Nova Scotia government said the scientific work around places identified as ecologically and biologically significant is separate from the marine protected area process.

"Also, designation of an MPA does not automatically rule out that area for marine renewable energy (tidal) projects," said Energy Department spokesperson JoAnn Alberstat. "There are several different types of tidal energy projects, just as there are MPAs that allow different kinds of activity."