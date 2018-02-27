Chief Bob Gloade of Millbrook First Nation isn't letting a heart attack slow him down.

On Monday, he was re-elected for his fourth term as leader of the band near Truro, N.S. His health scare came just two weeks before the election.

"I'm glad the election process is over and we can put that behind me and I can now move ahead and continue the work that myself and my council have been doing over the last term and through the next few years," Gloade told CBC Radio's Maritime Noon.

Focus on health

Gloade said the heart attack made him focus more on his family and health.

"Heart illness runs in my family and it's something that just happens. I was fortunate enough I had a number of people around me at the time when it took place who knew what they had to do and kept me here today," he said.

But the heart attack will not change the way Gloade runs Millbrook First Nation. The band government is seen as an economic success, with its Truro Power Centre retail park and ventures in commercial properties and fishing.

'Everything is good'

"We'll be able to accomplish all the things we need to be able to do. I have a well-educated and good, diversified team that I can rely on," Gloade said.

Now that he's feeling better, Gloade said he's going to take more precautions with his health.

"Everything is good. The medical team at both hospitals that I was at treated me extremely well and kept me around to see another day," he said.