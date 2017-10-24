Soldiers and heavy equipment are descending upon Sydney's Open Heath Park and Slag Quarry for a training exercise until the end of November.

In a news release, Capt. Jamie Tobin said people in the community can expect to see soldiers armed with unloaded weapons training in the areas.

Soldiers, vehicles and equipment will begin moving in to Open Hearth Park on Ferry Street and Slag Quarry on Stable Drive on Tuesday. They'll be constructing a temporary 500-person camp through Nov. 4 where soldiers will stay and train.

The camp will be taken down Nov. 20 to 24, said Tobin before heading back to their home base of Gagetown, N.B.

On Nov. 12, the public will be able to tour the camp and see some of the equipment being used in the training exercise.

The event is part of Exercise NIHILO SAPPER 2017, an annual engineering training exercise that gives members hands-on technical training to make sure the military is ready to deploy soldiers when called upon.