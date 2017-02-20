A fire in the community of Milford, N.S., has forced at least five people out of their home.

The fire began at about 6 a.m. Sunday in the living room of an apartment at the rear of Emmy Lou's Pizza and Variety, on Highway 2 between Lantz and Shubenacadie.

Eddie Moxsom, deputy chief of the Milford and District Volunteer Fire Department, said he wasn't sure how many people live in the building, but five people were forced outside during the fire and won't be able to return anytime soon.

Pet saved

No one was injured, and a pet was saved.

"There was a cat in the house that we were able to find and bring out and resuscitate," he said.

Moxsom said the two-storey building suffered extensive smoke damage and the people affected were put in touch with the Red Cross.

In all, six fire departments between Shubenacadie and Elmsdale responded, as well as police and paramedics.

The cause is not yet known.