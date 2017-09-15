The Native Council of Nova Scotia says a new system for validating the identity of Mi'kmaq hunters in the province is discriminatory.

The Assembly of Nova Scotia Mi'kmaq Chiefs and the Nova Scotia government have agreed that Mi'kmaq can only use status cards from one of the 13 bands as proof of Aboriginal hunting rights.

The assembly requested the change after receiving complaints that some hunters were using questionable ID.

But Roger Hunka, speaking on behalf of the native council, says the new system excludes off-reserve Mi'kmaq completely.

The native council represents about 25,000 Mi'kmaq who are non-status or live off-reserve.

'Odd approach'

"It's a very odd approach to making a situation out of something that was working very well, because a few individuals don't like to see other persons who are not necessarily living on a reserve exercising their Aboriginal rights," said Hunka, who was formerly the executive director of the native council, but who is now with the Maritime Aboriginal People's Council.

Hunka says Premier Stephen McNeil, who is also the minister responsible for the Office of Aboriginal Affairs, should never have agreed to such a system, which violates Mi'kmaq treaty rights to hunt.

The non-native moose hunt opens on Sept. 25, but the Mi'kmaq have the right to hunt at any time. (Parks Canada)

Hunka says the native council issues its own IDs to members, which have been accepted by provincial officials in the past.

He's not sure what to expect if members are asked for ID during this fall's hunt.

Checkpoints

Enforcement officers with the Department of Environment held checkpoints over two weeks in August at various entry points to Hunters Mountain in Cape Breton.

The department says all Mi'kmaq hunters showed Mi'kmaq status cards.

Hunka says the issue is on the agenda for the native council's annual general assembly this weekend in Liverpool.