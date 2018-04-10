One of the last people to see Kristin Johnston alive faces cross-examination

The defence in the murder trial of Nicholas Jordan Butcher is continuing its cross examination this morning of one of the last people to see Halifax yoga teacher Kristin Johnston alive.

Butcher, 35, is charged with second-degree murder in the March 26, 2016, death of Johnston, 32, who was his girlfriend. He has pleaded not guilty and is on trial in Nova Scotia Supreme Court in Halifax.

Michael Belyea, 41, had been friends with Johnston since 2009. He testified Monday that Johnston and their friend Lisa Abramowicz showed up at his flat for drinks hours before Johnston's death.

Abramowicz and Belyea have testified Johnston broke up with Butcher when he showed up unexpectedly at Belyea's house.

Johnston appeared "kind of freaked out" after the interaction with Butcher, Belyea said, and he told the court the three concluded that Butcher had tracked them through Johnston's private Facebook Messenger.

Johnston decided to stay the night at Belyea's apartment, he said during Monday's testimony. She went into his bedroom and he later followed. The two began kissing.

While laying next to Johnston, Belyea said he heard steps coming across his kitchen. He said he felt a hand on his shoulder "giving me a bit of a push." It was Butcher.

Belyea said Butcher asked to have a few minutes to talk with Johnston. He left and said Butcher didn't appear threatening. When he returned to the apartment, Butcher and Johnston were gone.

Johnston was found dead in her Purcells Cove-area home later that day. Crown attorney Tanya Carter has said the medical examiner found she died of 10 sharp-force wounds to her neck.

The trial began last week and is before a judge and jury. The Crown expects to call about 40 witnesses in the case, which is scheduled to run for 20 days.

