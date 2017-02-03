Michael Ray O'Brien has been on a long-term supervision order since 2006. (Halifax Regional Police)

A Nova Scotia man with a long history of sexually abusing children will continue to be supervised in the community until at least the end of 2018 after he was caught watching pornography last fall in a halfway house.

Michael Ray O'Brien was placed on a long-term supervision order following his 2006 release at the end of a 4½ sentence prison sentence for sexually assaulting a young boy over a long period.

His time under supervision has been extended several times when he violated conditions of the order and was sentenced to more time behind bars.

Parole board extends order

His most recent breach was in November when he was caught watching pornography, according to the National Parole Board. O'Brien initially denied it, but he was seen on security video repeatedly watching porn in the room of another resident.

The parole board reviewed O'Brien's case late last month and decided to reprimand him and tack an additional year on his long-term supervision order.

While on supervision, O'Brien must stay away from his victims, their families and all children and places where children might gather, such as schools and playgrounds. He's not allowed to consume drugs or alcohol and he must undergo psychological treatment.

The parole board has also cancelled some of the privileges O'Brien had been enjoying for a short time before his latest infractions.

Long criminal history

O'Brien's criminal history dates back to 1982 and contains 15 previous convictions. They include assault causing bodily harm, break and enter, and theft.

In 1984, O'Brien was convicted of sexually assaulting a five-year-old boy. Two years later he was convicted of sexually assaulting a nine-year-old girl.

In 1987, he was convicted of sexually assaulting two young boys he'd been babysitting.

O'Brien has admitted to more than 20 other sexual assaults for which he was never charged.