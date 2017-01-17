A former Halifax university lecturer who resigned after admitting to having a sexual relationship with a student is filing a lawsuit over images of his genitals that circulated online.

Michael Kydd is seeking $1 million in damages from Twitter, CTV's owner Bell Media, his former employer Mount Saint Vincent University and the woman with whom he says he had an affair.

His allegations against each defendant include defamation, breach of privacy, breach of copyright and negligence — none of which have been tested in court.

Kydd resigned from the university in January 2015, saying he had a consensual relationship in the fall of 2014 with the woman, who was close to his age and a part-time distance studies student.

The lawsuit filed says the student shared the photo with someone who posted it on Twitter, which became part of an online news story on the CTV website — and those postings were later redacted.

Bell Media declined comment as the matter is before the courts, and Twitter has not yet responded to media requests.