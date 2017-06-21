Staff with the Mi'kmaw Native Friendship Centre laughed, hugged and cried Wednesday as Halifax regional council approved a motion that offers a glimmer of hope that the centre could one day relocate to a larger, "symbolic" new space.

Council asked for a staff report exploring the sale of the former Canadian Red Cross Building at 1940 Gottingen St. with the potential of including the Mi'kmaw Native Friendship Centre in the sale process.

"I'm thrilled with this," said Pam Glode-Desrochers, executive director of the centre. "I think everyone may have noticed that I was a little bit emotional."

Once the staff report is complete, recommendations will have to be presented to council for a final decision.

'Suddenly options are on the table'

In November, councillors voted to find a private developer for the Red Cross site but since then the federal government has indicated it was interested in helping fund a friendship centre here similar to those found in western Canada.

"Because of that suddenly options are on the table," said Coun. Waye Mason. "What they are looking for is space and partners."

The Mi'kmaw Native Friendship Centre is currently working on a business plan but Glode-Desrochers has big dreams that include a pow wow compound, a garden and affordable housing.

'Iconic building' closer to Citadel Hill

"It's going to be an iconic building that everybody's going to be proud of," said Glode-Desrochers. "And it's going to be the go-to place for people visiting us."

The Mi'kmaw Native Friendship Centre wanted to remain in the north end of the city and believes the site next to Citadel Hill is symbolic.

Glode-Desrochers called the council decision "reconciliation in action" and believes it will be good for the Mi'kmaq and the entire municipality.