As Canadians mark National Aboriginal Day today, one Nova Scotia Mi'kmaq chief is challenging those outside of his community to learn more about Indigenous history, culture and contributions.

"Get the facts, recognize that we want to work with you, we want to work with the people in Nova Scotia so that we're all better off as a result of it, in that our relations are much better," Chief Terry Paul of the Membertou First Nation near Sydney, N.S., said Tuesday.

He said everyone should be part of the celebration on National Aboriginal Day.

"Hopefully, that helps people to understand and perhaps educate themselves to who we are and what our history is," he said. "We're a people that [have] contributed to this country for centuries, certainly more than 150 years."

A Mi'kmaq dancer performs at Confederation Landing in Charlottetown as part of National Aboriginal Day celebrations. (CBC)

Meanwhile, talks between the Nova Scotia Mi'kmaq leaders and the provincial and federal governments continue in an effort to have their communities achieve the same level of economic well-being as other Nova Scotians.

"It's a process that's going well, the process is slow but that's OK," Paul said. "We, at least, are at the table to talk about the issues that we have.

Events across the province

National Aboriginal Day events are being held across the province today.

In Membertou, a community meal, drumming and dancing to celebrate Indigenous culture will be held tonight from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Membertou Trade & Convention Centre.

On the Halifax Common, the Mi'kmaq Native Friendship Centre will host a powwow, a dream catcher workshop and other activities from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Cultural demonstrations and activities honouring the Mi'kmaq will be held all day on the Halifax waterfront.

As well, an exhibit that explores the early contact and relationships between the Mi'kmaq and French traders in the 17th century will open at 2:45 p.m. at the Museum of Natural History in Halifax.