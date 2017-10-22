A rising young Mi'kmaw soccer star from Nova Scotia recently won the Golden Boot award at a national club championship tournament in Alberta.

Earlier this month, 15-year-old Mykeo Parker-Christmas scored a tournament-best five goals for his Halifax City soccer club at the 2017 Toyota U-15 National Championships in Calgary.

"We started out really well and won our first game and with the help of my teammates I scored three goals in that game," said Parker-Christmas, who went on to notch two more in the tournament and was named top scorer.

Parker-Christmas, a Grade 10 student at Citadel High School in Halifax, is part of the Vancouver Whitecaps Academy Prospect Program in Halifax and was Halifax City's top scorer this summer with 13 goals.

He hopes to move to the West Coast to play with the B.C.-based soccer program next year.

"I would really like to get a tryout out there and give it a shot," said Parker-Christmas. "I have a lot of family out there on my mom's side and I'd love to move out there to play at the academy in Vancouver."

Canadian national men's team soccer player Nik Ledgerwood (right) presents Mykeo Parker-Christmas (left) with a trophy for winning the scoring title at the tournament. (Submitted)

Parker-Christmas said he is proud of his Mi'kmaq ancestry. He is the son of Bernd Christmas, who for 10 years was the CEO of Membertou First Nation in Cape Breton.

During his tenure at Membertou from 1996 to 2006, Bernd Christmas was credited as one of the driving forces behind the First Nation's tremendous economic growth.

Bernd Christmas was the first Mi'kmaw to become a lawyer when he graduated from York University in 1991.

Parker-Christmas is hoping his soccer skills can lead to a shot at playing professionally, or at the very least an athletic scholarship at a school in the U.S.

"He's a very dynamic player with exceptional speed," said Halifax City coach John Bodurtha. "For kids his age, even at the national level, his speed and ability to finish were exceptional. I think he will get a good look and an opportunity."