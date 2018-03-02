Cape Bretoners are being warned that a potentially lethal drug could be on the streets.

Cape Breton Regional Police and the RCMP integrated street crime unit seized methamphetamine from a home in Sydney, N.S., Thursday, along with a quantity of cocaine.

A man and a woman face charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

The regional police took the unusual step of issuing a public warning about the "potency and dangers associated with methamphetamine" when they sent out a news release about the seizure.

Public safety

"We don't have a lot of meth users around here, so this was uncommon," said Staff Sgt. Paul Muise.

"You're not knowing what you're going to be using, and what you're buying. And from a public safety point of view, we know people have their addictions and we just want them to be careful."

Police say meth is rarely found in Cape Breton.

The drug is highly addictive, and can also be laced with fentanyl, which can be toxic in even tiny amounts.

How much was sold?

Muise didn't say exactly how much of the drug was seized, but said it was not a large amount.

However, he said, police don't know how much meth may have already made its way to the street.

"The person didn't have [the quantity] … we thought he had, because he's selling. He's in business, and that's how it works," said Muise.

"So even though the methamphetamines, the tablets, there wasn't a lot of them, how many did the person have before we actually made the arrest? That's the concern."